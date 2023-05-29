Mayawati extends support to protesting wrestlers

Govt must come forward to give justice to India's daughters: Mayawati extends support to wrestlers

'The central government must come forward to provide justice to these daughters,' she said in a tweet

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 29 2023, 15:11 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 15:11 ist
Mayawati. Credit: PTI Photo

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers and urged the Centre to come forward to "provide justice to India's daughters".

"India's daughters, who have brought glory to the nation in the field of wrestling, are forced to agitate demanding action against the Wrestling Federation of India chief over serious charges of sexual harassment. The central government must come forward to provide justice to these daughters," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The country's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh Phogat, have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Also Read | Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh, one of which relates to allegations by a minor grappler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while the other is related to sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

Singh, a BJP MP, has rejected the allegations and offered to undergo narco analysis and polygraph tests provided the protesting wrestlers also submit to the same.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BSP
Mayawati
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
India News
WFI
VINESH PHOGAT
Bajrang Punia
Sakshi Malik
Delhi
Jantar Mantar
Wrestlers
Wrestlers Federation of India
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Winnie the Pooh ‘run, hide, fight’ draws parents’ ire

Winnie the Pooh ‘run, hide, fight’ draws parents’ ire

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

The name's Bond 

The name's Bond 

 