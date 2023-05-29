Govt must come forward to give justice to India's daughters: Mayawati extends support to wrestlers

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers and urged the Centre to come forward to "provide justice to India's daughters".

"India's daughters, who have brought glory to the nation in the field of wrestling, are forced to agitate demanding action against the Wrestling Federation of India chief over serious charges of sexual harassment. The central government must come forward to provide justice to these daughters," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

विश्व कुश्ती में भारत का नाम रौशन करके गौरवपूर्ण स्थान पाने वाली भारतीय बेटियाँ कुश्ती फेडरेशन आफ इण्डिया के प्रमुख पर शोषण के गंभीर आरोपों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की माँग को लेकर आन्दोलन करने को मजबूर हैं। इन बेटियों को न्याय दिलाने के लिए केन्द्र सरकार को जरूर आगे आना चाहिए। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 29, 2023

The country's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh Phogat, have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh, one of which relates to allegations by a minor grappler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while the other is related to sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

Singh, a BJP MP, has rejected the allegations and offered to undergo narco analysis and polygraph tests provided the protesting wrestlers also submit to the same.