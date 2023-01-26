Grenade found near house of former MLA in J-K's Poonch

Grenade found near house of former MLA in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

Police and Army personnel have cordoned off the area and a search is underway

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jan 26 2023, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 23:09 ist
CRPF jawans patrol in Poonch. credit: PTI

A grenade was found near the home of a former legislator in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday evening, his son said.

Last Friday night, an explosion was reported at his house in Lasana village of Surankote tehsil. His family had a narrow escape as splinters pierced the ceiling of several rooms.

"I had gone for a condolence meet when I received a call from home that a grenade was found near the house. It was close to our boundary wall," Showkat, the son of former Surankote MLA and prominent Gujjar leader Choudhary Mohammad Akram, told reporters.

Police and Army personnel have cordoned off the area and a search is underway, he said.

Expressing fear, Showkat also questioned the security measures being enforced in the area.

"Why is this happening to us? This is the second such incident," he said while expressing faith in the security forces.

Security guards have been increased at our house and floodlights installed, Showkat added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

grenade
Poonch
Jammu & Kashmir
India News

What's Brewing

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory

Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

 