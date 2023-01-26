Grenade found near house of former MLA in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

A grenade was found near the home of a former legislator in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday evening, his son said.

Last Friday night, an explosion was reported at his house in Lasana village of Surankote tehsil. His family had a narrow escape as splinters pierced the ceiling of several rooms.

"I had gone for a condolence meet when I received a call from home that a grenade was found near the house. It was close to our boundary wall," Showkat, the son of former Surankote MLA and prominent Gujjar leader Choudhary Mohammad Akram, told reporters.

Police and Army personnel have cordoned off the area and a search is underway, he said.

Expressing fear, Showkat also questioned the security measures being enforced in the area.

"Why is this happening to us? This is the second such incident," he said while expressing faith in the security forces.

Security guards have been increased at our house and floodlights installed, Showkat added.