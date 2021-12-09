Gujarat riots: SC reserves verdict on Jafri's plea

Gujarat riots: Supreme Court reserves verdict on Zakia Jafri's plea

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 09 2021, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 12:38 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the verdict on Zakia Jafri's petition seeking fresh probe into 2002 Gujarat riots. 

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Zakia Jafri
India News
Gujarat

