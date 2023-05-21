Gulmarg, Dachigam dropped from visiting G20 delegates’ itinerary

In a last minute change to the itinerary of visiting G20 delegates, Jammu and Kashmir administration has cut short their visits to famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Dachigam wildlife sanctuary, here, owing to ‘security reasons.’

A senior official said the decision to cut short the sightseeing trip of visiting delegates from G20 nations was taken on the advice of security agencies. “Instead the delegates will be taken to Polo View market, the Valley’s first pedestrian-only bazaar thrown open with multi-facilities recently, under the ongoing Srinagar Smart City project,” he said.

The trip to Dachigam National Park, famous for the Kashmiri stag hangul, the official said, was cancelled after security agencies expressed concern over their security during the tour in the forest area, which had seen an encounter with hiding Jaish-e-Mohammed militants in its upper reaches in July 2021.

“Similarly, security agencies expressed apprehensions over providing a foolproof security to 52-km stretch from Srinagar to Gulmarg with congested villages and towns on both sides of the road,” he added.

However, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said in the national capital on Friday that Gulmarg will not figure in the delegates’ itinerary due to “smaller number of participants” and “logistics issues.”

Intelligence agencies have reportedly warned of a possible terror attack targeting schools during the three-day event which has prompted the administration to order some schools in the Union Territory to remain closed till the event is over.

The Marine Commandos (MARCOS), a special forces unit of the Indian Navy, National Security Guards (NSGs) and anti-drone technology has already been pressed into service to guard the G20 tourism working group meeting to be held in Kashmir from May 22 to 25.

About 60 foreign delegates are expected to attend the third G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar. To prevent any disruption, authorities have asked some mainstream politicians and members of Kashmir’s minority communities to keep a low profile till the event concludes.

The Srinagar G20 meet will be the first major international event in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019, when the erstwhile state was divided into two union territories - J&K and Ladakh - and its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution was revoked.