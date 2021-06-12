Guns can’t resolve any issues, dialogue is the way forward: Mehbooba Mufti on Sopore attack

'Guns can’t resolve issues, dialogue is way forward'

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday condemned the attack on security forces in Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir wherein two policemen and as many civilians were killed, saying guns cannot resolve any issues and dialogue was the way forward.

“We condemn such attacks. They will not resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mehbooba told reporters in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said such attacks defame the people of Kashmir.

“Neither New Delhi's guns, nor the guns picked up by the youth here, will resolve the issue. In fact, it complicates the issue. Such attacks defame the people of Kashmir and only result in more force being used here in the name of terrorism. I believe dialogue is the solution to every issue,” she said.

Militants fired upon a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near Main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir district around Saturday noon, they said.

