Hanging a small punishment for Nirbhaya's rapists, says DCW Chief Swati Maliwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 14 2020, 17:28pm ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2020, 17:28pm ist
Credit: PTI

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said hanging is a small punishment for Nirbhaya's rapists, even as the Supreme Court dismissed curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 gang rape and murder case.

"While committing such a heinous crime, these brutal people did not show any mercy, but now when they have been sentenced to death, they are scared for their lives. For such people, hanging is a small punishment. Their hanging will send out a strong message to those who have rapist mindset," Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.

