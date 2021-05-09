Haryana extends Covid-19 lockdown by a week till May 17

Haryana extends Covid-19 lockdown by a week till May 17

Haryana on Sunday reported 151 Covid-19-related deaths

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 09 2021, 23:12 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 23:46 ist
In the past few weeks, Haryana has registered a surge in Covid-19 infections. Credit: iStock Photo

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said that stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus infections in the state.

"Detailed order to be issued soon,” he said in a tweet.

Vij later told PTI that the restrictions which are currently in force will continue till May 17.

In the past few weeks, Haryana has registered a surge in Covid-19 infections as well as fatalities.

Haryana on Sunday reported 151 Covid-19-related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 5,605 and another big surge of 13,548 infections pushed the total case count to 6,15,897.

Last week, the state government had imposed a lockdown in the state from May 3 to May 10 (5 am).

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Anil Vij
Haryana
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all

Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars

The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars

 