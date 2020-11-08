Haryana government forms SIT to probe hooch deaths

The Haryana government on Sunday formed a special investigation team to probe the recent incidents of deaths due to consumption of suspected spurious liquor in the state.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Additional Director General of Police (Narcotics) Shrikant Jadhav will submit its report within 15 days, Home Minister Anil Vij said in an official statement here.

At least 31 people died in Sonipat and Panipat in the past few days after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor.

Vij said the SIT will inquire into the reasons and sources of such spurious liquor.

The SIT will also look into all the complaints received in this regard and take measures to check the illegal sale of liquor in the state, he said.

Further, it is empowered to co-opt any such officer and seek assistance from them, the minister added.

Inspector General (Ambala Range) Y Puran Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Kurukshetra) Rajesh Duggal, SP Karnal Ganga Ram Punia and SP Mewat Narender Bijania are the other members of the SIT, the statement said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those who died after consuming adulterated liquor.