Haryana govt applies 'no work, no pay' principle on striking clerks

The Haryana government on Thursday decided to apply the "no work, no pay" principle for clerks who have been striking for a revision of their basic pay.

According to an order issued by the finance department's additional chief secretary, the strike is causing inconvenience to the public.

"Accordingly, the government has decided that the principle of 'no work, no pay' shall be made applicable and the salary of such employees who are taking part in the strike shall not be released for the period they remain on strike," the order said.

"Therefore, all the drawing and disbursing officers of all the departments are hereby directed that the salary of the employees who are on strike should not be released till further orders," it added.

Nearly 15,000 clerks of various departments have been on strike for more than three weeks to demand a revision of their basic pay from Rs 19,900 per month to Rs 35,400.

Two rounds of talks between government representatives and the clerks have failed to find a solution.

While the government has said it is ready to consider revising the basic pay to Rs 21,700 per month, it termed as impractical the demand for a base remuneration of Rs 35,400.