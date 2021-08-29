Haryana officer asked cops to 'crack heads' of farmers

Haryana officer asked cops to 'crack heads' of farmers; to face action

The officer was identified as Karnal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 29 2021, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 17:34 ist
Security personnel stand guard on speculation of farmers' protest. Credit: PTI Photo

A video surfaced of a civil officer of Haryana briefing the policemen in which he tells them to injure the farmers protesting against current BJP leaders.

The incident received a lot of criticism, including from BJP MP Varun Gandhi.

The officer was identified as Karnal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha. On Saturday, close to 10 people were injured after police lathicharged the farmers who had blocked the highway heading to Karnal. The farmers were heading towards a BJP meeting, where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar and other senior leaders were present.

Today, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the officer would face action, as per a report by NDTV.

"The 2018 batch IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer's video has gone viral. The officer later perhaps gave a clarification that he hadn't slept for two nights... But he should know that farmers have not slept for 365 days. Action will be taken. During training, officers were trained to be sensitive," Chautala said.

In the video, it can be seen that the SDM was instructing police officers that they cannot let the farmer's breach beyond a certain area. 

"Just pick up your lathi and hit them hard... It's very clear, there is no need for any instruction, just thrash them hard. If I see a single protester here, I want to see his head smashed, crack their heads," Sinha says in the video.

"Any doubt?" the SDM added in the end.

"No sir," the group of policemen shouted.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi tweeted the video and said, "I hope this video is edited and the DM did not say this... Otherwise, this is unacceptable in democratic India to do this to our own citizens."

Other leaders, like Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala also tweeted the video saying, "BJP-JJP is 'General Dyer' government!"

Haryana
Farmers Protest
Dushyant Chautala
India News
Varun Gandhi
Manohar Lal Khattar

