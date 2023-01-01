Haryana sports minister booked for sexual harassment

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh booked for sexual harassment

A junior athletics coach from the state had on Thursday come up with allegations of sexual harassment against the minister and filed a police complaint a day later

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 01 2023, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 12:25 ist
The FIR against the BJP leader, who is also a former Indian hockey team captain, was filed on Saturday. Twitter/@flickersingh

Chandigarh Police have booked Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement on the complaint of a woman coach, police said on Sunday.

The FIR against the BJP leader, who is also a former Indian hockey team captain, was filed on Saturday, they said.

"In the matter of complaint made by a lady coach of Haryana against Sports Minister Haryana, a case FIR dated 31.12.2022 under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, 506 of the IPC has been registered at Police Station Sector 26, Chandigarh, and is being investigated," a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Belagavi teacher fired after student accuses him of sexual harassment

A junior athletics coach from the state had on Thursday come up with allegations of sexual harassment against the minister and filed a police complaint a day later.

The woman was allegedly harassed by Sandeep Singh at his residence-cum-camp office in Chandigarh, where she had gone to meet him for some official work.

The minister, however, has dismissed the charge as baseless and has called for an independent probe.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Haryana
Sexual Harassment
Crimes against women
Sandeep Singh

What's Brewing

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'

What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr

What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

 