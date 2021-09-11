Heavy rains delay flights in Delhi, snarl traffic

Vistara, SpiceJet Ltd, IndiGo and other airlines issued travel advisories, asking passengers to check the status of their flights

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 11 2021, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 14:45 ist
Waterlogging has been reported from several parts of the national capital. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy rains delayed flights and disrupted traffic in India's capital New Delhi on Saturday, inundating several places including the forecourt of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Delhi has received a 46-year high 1.0 metre (3.3 feet) of rain this monsoon season, said the Indian Meteorological Department. The season runs until the end of the month.

Vistara, SpiceJet Ltd, IndiGo and other airlines issued travel advisories, asking passengers to check the status of their flights.

"Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," Vistara tweeted.

Airport authorities later tweeted that they had drained the water "and the issue has been resolved".

Social media users posted videos of waterlogging of streets and the airport, as well as stranded busses.

The rain caused major traffic disruption and severe flooding in low-lying areas of the city, said the weather department, suggesting people stay indoors. It has issued an orange alert, indicating authorities should be prepared to take action.

It predicted thunderstorm with "heavy to very heavy intensity rain" in Delhi and neighbouring areas, that could case partial damage to vulnerable structures, plantations and standing crops, among others.

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted information to commuters about the stretches hit by rains and suggesting alternative routes.

