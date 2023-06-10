Himachal Pradesh: 9-year-old girl dies after 'dupatta' gets entangled in flour mill

A nine-year-old girl was asphyxiated after her 'dupatta' got entangled in a flour mill in Khord village of Hamirpur on Saturday, police said.
Manisha Kumari, daughter of a migrant labourer, was filling water from a tap when she slipped and her dupatta got stuck in the flour mill, police said.
Manisha's family originally belongs to Gosaitol village in Madhubani district of Bihar.
After the accident, a crowd gathered on the spot and informed the girl's family about the incident. Manisha was a student of class 5 at a government Primary School of Galore.
Hamirpur Police has sent the body for post mortem and registered a case in the matter.
An immediate relief of Rs 5,000 has been provided to the victim's family, officials said.
