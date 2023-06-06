Private firm manager from Assam dies after falling from 18th floor

A 31-year-old MBA graduate from Assam died after falling from an apartment complex in southern Bengaluru on Monday, police said.

Ziyaul Hussain is suspected to have jumped from an 18th-floor flat at L&T South City, a sprawling apartment complex located in Arakere, South Bengaluru, around 5.15 pm. The flat belongs to his friend.

A native of Dispur, Hussain was an expression route manager at a private company in Doddakammanahalli, off Bannerghatta Road.

Preliminary police investigations show that Hussain was ill and undergoing treatment. He visited a doctor on Monday morning before meeting his friend in South City, said P Krishnakant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The jurisdictional Puttenahalli police have opened a case of unnatural death and launched investigations.