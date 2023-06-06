Private firm manager from Assam dies after falling from 18th floor

Private firm manager falls from 18th-floor flat, dies

A native of Dispur, Hussain was an expression route manager at a private company in Doddakammanahalli, off Bannerghatta Road

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 06 2023, 02:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 02:33 ist
The deceased, Ziyaul Hussain. Credit: Special Arrangement

A 31-year-old MBA graduate from Assam died after falling from an apartment complex in southern Bengaluru on Monday, police said. 

Ziyaul Hussain is suspected to have jumped from an 18th-floor flat at L&T South City, a sprawling apartment complex located in Arakere, South Bengaluru, around 5.15 pm. The flat belongs to his friend. 

A native of Dispur, Hussain was an expression route manager at a private company in Doddakammanahalli, off Bannerghatta Road. 

Preliminary police investigations show that Hussain was ill and undergoing treatment. He visited a doctor on Monday morning before meeting his friend in South City, said P Krishnakant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). 

The jurisdictional Puttenahalli police have opened a case of unnatural death and launched investigations.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Death

