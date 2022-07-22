Hoax bomb threat on IndiGo's Patna-Delhi flight

Hoax bomb threat on IndiGo's Patna-Delhi flight; passenger detained

All the passengers were safely evacuated

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jul 22 2022, 00:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 00:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A passenger on IndiGo's Patna-Delhi flight on Thursday claimed that there was a bomb on board, which later turned out to be a hoax, sources said.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 8:20 pm, had to be grounded following the hoax threat, they said.

All the passengers were safely evacuated. The plane was searched and nothing was found, a source said.

The passenger who spread the hoax was detained by the local authorities. The plane is expected to leave for Delhi with passengers on Friday morning, sources said.

IndiGo did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter.

