HRD Ministry meets DU VC, appeals to teachers agitating over recruitments to call off strike

HRD Ministry officials on Wednesday met Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi over the issue of recruitments at the varsity and also appealed to agitating teachers to call off their over-a-month-long strike.

DU teachers are on strike since December 4 demanding that all ad-hoc teachers be absorbed permanently and their tenure as ad-hoc teachers be counted as part of their total service.

"HRD Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare met Tyagi and other officials from the university. The stake holders concerned are hereby appealed to withdraw their agitation and work for the smooth functioning of the institutions or colleges in the interest of the students," a senior ministry official said.

"The university officials said that they have already clarified to all colleges and institutions to appoint ad -hoc, temporary, contract and guest faculty as an interim arrangement before filling up the permanent vacancy. Further, the university has taken up the issue of additional requirement of faculty under EWS scheme with UGC," the official said.

The ministry had last month offered a one-time relief to allow all ad hoc teachers of Delhi University to appear for interviews of permanent positions and DU to let the ad hoc teachers continue in their positions. The university was also directed to let ad hoc teachers continue in their positions till permanent positions are filled.

"We took stock of the steps being taken to implement decisions taken last month. The university will be finalising the proforma for promotion of teachers. It has also been clarified that the varsity shall continue the counting of past service as per UGC regulations," the official said.

The representatives of Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) had met HRD officials last week to put forth their demands.