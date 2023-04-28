I-T dept raids hawala, cryptocurrency dealers in Delhi

I-T dept raids hawala dealers, cryptocurrency operatives in Delhi

The department is looking at documents at some offices of these operatives in old Delhi and a few other locations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2023, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 14:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Income Tax department on Friday conducted searches against a ring of hawala dealers who are alleged to have sent crores of funds abroad through hawala and cryptocurrency-linked channels, official sources said.

They said the department is covering at least half-a-dozen premises in Delhi-NCR as part of the action launched to check tax evasion.

The sources said some hawala dealers, their associates and those who used their services to send crores of rupees abroad under the garb of "media advertisements" through hawala and cryptocurrency-linked channels are under the scanner of the department.

The department is looking at documents at some offices of these operatives in old Delhi and a few other locations.

Hawala denotes to illegal and fraudulent KYC-based monetary transactions through both banking and non-banking channels.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Income Tax Department
India News
raid
cryptocurrency

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

 