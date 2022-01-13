I-T dept says all arrangements made to check black money use in UP polls; seeks people's support

The Income Tax department has made elaborate arrangements to curb the use of black money in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a top official said on Thursday.

A control room with toll-free number 18001807540, which will remain operational round the clock, has been set up in Lucknow.

People are encouraged to call this number to furnish specific information relating to cash or other valuables suspected to be used for unduly influencing the election process, Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Mohan Kumar Singhania said here on Thursday.

He assured that the identity of the callers will be kept confidential, and that teams of officers and inspectors have been deployed in every district to act on complaints.

About 300 officers and inspectors have been deputed for this specific purpose. These teams will be acting in close coordination with the district control room of the district election officer as well as the other agencies at the district level, he said.

Close surveillance is being maintained over persons, places and activities likely to be involved in handling of unaccounted cash during the election process, Singhania mentioned.

Air Intelligence Units are functional at all airports to keep strict vigil over movement of cash by air. The movement of cash, etc. through railways is also being monitored in coordination with Railways authorities, he said.

Information relating to cash withdrawals from bank accounts, exceeding a certain limit, is being received for identifying suspicious transactions, he added.

