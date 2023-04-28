IED defused in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur days after Naxal attack

Two days after Naxals blew up a vehicle causing the death of ten policemen in Chhattisgarh, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found and defused by the security forces in the state's Bijapur district on Friday, an official said.
The device, weighing three kg, was found near Reddy Chowk on Gangalur-Bijapur road, 460 km south of the state capital Raipur, the police official said.
Naxals had planted the IED to target security personnel operating in the region, he added.
The Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 85th Battalion and the police's Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were conducting a demining operation when they found the IED around 1 pm, according to the official.
On April 26, ten personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police and a civilian driver were killed when Naxals detonated an IED in the Dantewada district of the state.
