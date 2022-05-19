IIM Rohtak director now in dock over alleged embezzlement

A fresh complaint has been filed with the education ministry alleging embezzlement of over Rs 1.3 crore under the garb of salary for the director of Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak (IIM-Rohtak). The director in question, Dheeraj Sharma, already has a case against him for holding the post illegally.

The complaint, filed on May 12 by advocate and whistleblower Sandeep Pahal, alleged that between Rs 1.3 and Rs 1.4 crore had been siphoned away from revenues generated by the institute’s management development programmes and executive development programmes.

A representative from the education minister’s office acknowledged the complaint.

Pahal also alleged that the transactions may have taken place from any one among the three bank accounts of the institute. He also claimed that the transaction was part of a scam where the institute’s board of directors were also involved.

“In that scheme, Director of IIM Rohtak is/was shown as Programme Director for all/most of such programs came to IIM-Rohtak, so that he can take a 20 per cent cut from the revenue generated from such programmes,” Pahal wrote in his complaint.

He further urged the ministry to take appropriate action, and to institute an inquiry into the matter.

Sharma is already under fire because he doesn’t have the requisite qualifications for the job, yet he has been given a second term. The case is pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where the education ministry admitted that Sharma was ineligible for the post.

While the post requires a candidate to have first division in their undergraduate degree, Sharma has a degree with second division.

The ministry is now exploring whether they can pursue legal action against Sharma.