IITs are pride of nation, says President Murmu

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are the pride of India and their journey represents the story of Independent India, President Droupadi Murmu said in an address to commemorate the golden jubilee of IIT Delhi.

"The IITs proved to the world the capability of India in the domains of education and technology. In more than one way, the story of the IITs is the story of Independent India. The IITs have contributed immensely to India’s improved standing on the global stage today," President Murmu said.

As one of the first IITs to be established, President Murmu said that the premier institute has been a mentor to other IITs and rose to the occasion during Covid by initiating important research, designing and developing rapid antigen test kits, PPEs, antimicrobial fabrics, high-efficiency face masks, and low-cost ventilators.

"The IIT Delhi’s contribution in India’s fight against the Coronavirus has been a model of how engineering and technology institutions too can play a role in a public health crisis," President said.

She said that by 2047 when India celebrates the centenary year of its Independence, the world around us would have changed due to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"Just as we were in no position 25 years ago to imagine the contemporary world, we cannot visualise today how Artificial Intelligence and automation are going to transform life. With our high population numbers, we need to have foresight and strategies in place to deal with the forces of the future where disruptions will be a new normal," she said.

To ensure that we are stable with the demands of the future, we need to ensure that our educational institutes are adaptable. "This will require a new teaching-learning matrix, pedagogy, and content which are future-oriented. With our famed IITs, we will be able to nurture the younger generation with necessary knowledge base and right skills to face the challenge," she said.

IIT Delhi, the first IIT to be formed, was established in 1961 on the recommendation of the Sarkar Committee.