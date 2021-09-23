J&K conviction rate 4 times lower than national average

In J&K, conviction rate of corruption cases four times lower than national average 

The conviction rate of corruption cases under trial at the national level was 40.9 per cent in 2020

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Sep 23 2021, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 12:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Despite a decline in corruption cases in recent years, the conviction rate of such cases in Jammu and Kashmir is more than four times lower than the rate at the national level, according to the latest report of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

The conviction rate of corruption cases under trial at the national level was 40.9 per cent in 2020 while the rate of such cases in J&K was only 9.1 per cent during the same period. Surprisingly, J&K is the only place across the country where the government had withdrawn three corruption cases for reasons best known to the authorities.

According to the NCRB report, there was a continuous decline in the number of corruption cases reported in J&K from 2018 to 2020. While 82 corruption cases were reported during 2018, the number decreased to 73 in 2019 and 71 in 2020.

As far as court disposal of corruption cases was concerned, the NCRB report says that besides 48 cases sent for trial in 2020, there were 531 more cases, which were already pending trial. In the Union Territory of Ladakh, no fresh case of corruption was reported in 2020 even as there were a total of four cases pending investigation from the previous year while one case was pending trial.

NCRB
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
India News

