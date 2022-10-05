In Kashmir, Amit Shah pauses for Azaan, wins hearts

Amid “communally polarised” politics across the country, the saffron government had a heart-warming gesture in Kashmir on Wednesday as Union Home Minister, Amit Shah paused a while when Azaan or call for Muslim prayers was pronounced from loudspeaker of a nearby masjid during his rally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Shah halted his speech when he heard Azaan and resumed only after the call of prayers was over. Thousands of people, who had come from different parts of Kashmir, to participate in the rally were delighted with the gesture.

"Should I start or not? Say it loudly, should I start?," he asked before resuming his speech.

“At a time when communally polarised politics has taken roots across the country, Amit Shah’s gesture will send a positive message everywhere. This is the sign of a mature leadership and hopefully amity and brotherhood will prevail upon communal politics soon,” said a participant in the rally, who had come from frontier Kupwara district.

(With PTI inputs)