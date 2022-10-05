In Kashmir, Amit Shah pauses for Azaan, wins hearts

'Should I start or not? Say it loudly, should I start?,' he asked before resuming his speech

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 05 2022, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 16:30 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with J & K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, waves at crowd during a public rally at the Showkat Ali Stadium in Baramulla district. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid “communally polarised” politics across the country, the saffron government had a heart-warming gesture in Kashmir on Wednesday as Union Home Minister, Amit Shah paused a while when Azaan or call for Muslim prayers was pronounced from loudspeaker of a nearby masjid during his rally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Shah halted his speech when he heard Azaan and resumed only after the call of prayers was over. Thousands of people, who had come from different parts of Kashmir, to participate in the rally were delighted with the gesture.

Read | Won't talk to Pakistan, but to people of Kashmir, says Amit Shah

"Should I start or not? Say it loudly, should I start?," he asked before resuming his speech.

“At a time when communally polarised politics has taken roots across the country, Amit Shah’s gesture will send a positive message everywhere. This is the sign of a mature leadership and hopefully amity and brotherhood will prevail upon communal politics soon,” said a participant in the rally, who had come from frontier Kupwara district.

(With PTI inputs)

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Amit Shah

