In Madhya Pradesh, Mahakal temple proposes 'prasad' counter at Indore airport

The Mahakaleshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country

PTI
PTI, Ujjain,
  • Dec 23 2021, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 15:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The administration of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple here in Madhya Pradesh has proposed to make available its 'prasad' at the Indore airport and Ujjain railway station, an official said.

The boxes of laddoos, prepared as 'prasad' (holy offering to God) at the temple's kitchen, are currently available for sale only in the religious complex here.

It is proposed that a counter of this 'prasad' be opened at the Indore airport and the railway station here, the temple's administrator, Ganesh Dhakad, said on Wednesday.

Letters in this regard have been written to the authorities concerned, he said. The temple management provides the laddoos at the rate of Rs 300 per kg, on no profit-no loss basis, he added.

Madhya Pradesh
Indore
India News

