India does not get swayed by coercion, says Jaishankar

India does not get swayed by coercion, false narratives: Jaishankar

Jaishankar also said that India has de-legitimised cross-border terrorism

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 12:44 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Credit: PTI Photo

India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday while citing the country's approach towards the situation along the Northern border and its opposition to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Addressing a press conference on nine years of Modi government, Jaishankar also said that India has de-legitimised cross-border terrorism.

In his remarks, the minister highlighted various aspects of Indian foreign policy, including its handling of different situations as well as the country's ties with key countries.

Jaishankar said large parts of world now see India as a development partner and that the Global South perceives India as a reliable partner. 

The external affairs minister also said that India is making significant economic impact that has been recognised globally.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

S Jaishankar
India News
Narendra Modi
India-China ties

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

 