India logs less than 30K daily Covid cases, 373 deaths

DH Web Desk
  Aug 10 2021, 09:47 ist
  updated: Aug 10 2021, 10:11 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

With xxx more people testing positive for Covid-19, India's infection tally now stands at xxx, while the death toll climbed to xx with xx fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The number of active cases has declined to xxx which comprise xxx per cent of the total infections, and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to xxx per cent, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to xxx, the data stated.

As many as 15,11,313 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country on Monday, taking the total number of such examinations so far to 48,32,78,545.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at xxx per cent. The ministry said that the weekly positivity rate was recorded at xxx per cent.

Cumulatively, xxx crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Monday morning.

India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

