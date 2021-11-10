India-Nepal bus services resume after over a year

Bus service between Siliguri in West Bengal and Kathmandu in Nepal resumed after remaining suspended for over a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A 45-seater bus left the Siliguri Junction bus terminus on Tuesday afternoon for Kathmandu with a few passengers.
The bus will reach Kathmandu via Kakarvita, Lalgarh, Naubis, as per the Siliguri Bus Owners' And Booking Agents' Association.
Passengers travelling on the bus will have to be fully vaccinated, besides following all Covid-safety protocols, the association's president Santosh Saha said.
The bus will leave for Kathmandu from Siliguri on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 3 PM.
The ticket is priced at Rs 1,500.
Tour operators expressed hope, stating that the resumption of the bus service would boost tourism in the region.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'
Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire
President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties
Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary
Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term
Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one
Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang