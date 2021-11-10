India-Nepal bus services resume after over a year

India-Nepal bus services resume after over a year

Passengers travelling on the bus will have to be fully vaccinated, besides following all Covid-safety protocols

PTI
PTI, Siliguri,
  • Nov 10 2021, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 16:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bus service between Siliguri in West Bengal and Kathmandu in Nepal resumed after remaining suspended for over a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A 45-seater bus left the Siliguri Junction bus terminus on Tuesday afternoon for Kathmandu with a few passengers.

The bus will reach Kathmandu via Kakarvita, Lalgarh, Naubis, as per the Siliguri Bus Owners' And Booking Agents' Association.

Passengers travelling on the bus will have to be fully vaccinated, besides following all Covid-safety protocols, the association's president Santosh Saha said.

The bus will leave for Kathmandu from Siliguri on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 3 PM.

The ticket is priced at Rs 1,500.

Tour operators expressed hope, stating that the resumption of the bus service would boost tourism in the region.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Nepal
West Bengal
Kathmandu
Bus services

Related videos

What's Brewing

Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'

Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'

Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire

Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire

President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties

President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties

Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary

Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary

Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term

Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term

Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one

Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one

Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang

Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang

 