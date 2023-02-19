Indian Army's medical team to return from Turkey

Indian Army's medical team to return from Turkey's quake-hit Iskenderun region

India had launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkey as well as Syria

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 19 2023, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 21:49 ist
Indian Army's medical team. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Army's medical team at Turkey's Iskenderun region is returning home after providing extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people.

India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkey as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 30,000 people.

"#IndianArmy Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay, concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals. The team of 60 Para Field Hospital will be returning to #India after their selfless efforts in earthquake affected #Türkiye," the Army tweeted.

Separately, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the final NDRF team returned from Turkey. 

"Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Türkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Türkiye," Bagchi said on Twitter.

"Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 worksites of Nurdağı & Antakya," he said.

India sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to Turkey following the quake. As part of quake assistance, India also sent relief materials and medicines to Syria.  

