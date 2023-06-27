India's road network now 2nd largest in world: Gadkari

India's road network grew 59% in 9 yrs to become second largest in world, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

India's road network stands at 1,45,240 km today compared to 91,287 km in 2013-14.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2023, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 16:19 ist
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari briefs the media on 9 years of achievements of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Credit: PTI Photo

India's road network grew 59 per cent to become the second largest in the world as part of the development work carried out by the government in the last nine years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

India's road network stands at 1,45,240 km today compared to 91,287 km in 2013-14, the Road, Transport and Highways Minister said.

He was addressing a conference on '9 years achievements of government' in the national capital.

Also Read | Will bring new vehicles that run on ethanol: Nitin Gadkari

In the last nine years, India made seven world records in the sector. India's road network is the second largest in the world after the US, he said.

The minister further informed that the revenues from tolls rose to Rs 4,1342 crore from Rs 4,770 crore in 2013-14.

The government aims to increase the toll revenue to Rs 1,30,000 crore by 2020, Gadkari said.

The usage of fastags has helped in reducing the waiting time at the toll plazas to 47 seconds.

The government is taking various measures to reduce it further to below 30 seconds, he noted.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Nitin Gadkari

Related videos

What's Brewing

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

US diagnoses first malaria cases in decades

US diagnoses first malaria cases in decades

Belgium was out of hurdlers, so shot-putter stepped in

Belgium was out of hurdlers, so shot-putter stepped in

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

 