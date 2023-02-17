ISIS terrorist convicted by NIA court in Rajasthan

A special court in Rajasthan on Friday convicted a man who propagated the ISIS ideology and influenced people to join the global terror network and carry out terrorist activities, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Mohammad Sirajuddin alias "Siraj" was convicted by the special court in Jaipur for NIA cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the spokesperson said.

A resident of Jawahar Nagar of Jaipur, Sirajuddin hails from Gulbarga area in Karnataka.

He was arrested in a case pertaining to the promotion of the ISIS ideology and him influencing others over social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram to become members of the proscribed terror group and to indulge in terrorist activities, the spokesperson said.

"The accused (Sirajuddin) was spreading dis-affection among Muslim youth and inciting them against India in order to execute their violent designs. He actively used online chats and messages to advocate and spread the philosophy of Islamic State in various parts of the world,” the spokesperson said.

The official said the accused also arranged and assisted in organising online discussions and meetings among active ISIS operatives to plan and execute acts of violence and terrorism.

"The quantum of sentence will be pronounced by the special NIA court on February 20,” the spokesperson said.