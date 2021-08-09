Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind petitions Home Minister Shah on Jantar Mantar row

Amid the row over raising of inflammatory slogans at Jantar Mantar during an event, the President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Madani, on Monday wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana seeking strict action against the perpetrators.

A JUH delegation also called on the Joint Commissioner of Police and DCP New Delhi Range.

In a press statement, the JUH alleged that inflammatory anti-Muslim slogans were raised at Jantar Mantar on Sunday during a march against “Colonial-era laws in the country”.

"The rally called by Supreme Court Lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay turned into an event of hate slogans raised against the Muslim community," it alleged.

A delegation led by Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, also called on Jaspal Singh, Joint Police Commissioner, New Delhi Range and Deepak Yadav, DCP at his makeshift camp at Jantar Mantar and handed over to them a copy of the said letter.

The letter reads that the hate sloganeering video is being circulated and shared by a large number of people on social media platforms.

"It has hurt the Muslims and peace-loving people across all communities. I would like to request you to kindly instruct concerned officers at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Police to take stern actions against the culprits who are found involved in this. I am apprehensive about the situation developing in Delhi. Law and order of Delhi is being put at risk by extremist groups once again and a situation like the 2020 Delhi riots may recur if such elements are not punished, " the JUH said in the letter.

The letter also mentioned the statement of the newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Asthana, who said that communal harmony and fairness will be his top priority.

During a meeting with the Joint Commissioner of Police and DCP at Jantar Mantar, the JUH delegation shared similar views and expressed hope that the police would bring culprits to justice.

"The Joint Commissioner assured the delegation that stern action would be taken with due process. He said that all aspects of the video were being reviewed and an FIR had been registered against such persons," the statement said.