Communal slogans raised in protest in Delhi, police register case

A video of a group of people raising communal slogans during a protest organised by a former BJP spokesperson in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, barely two kilometres away from Parliament, triggered a controversy prompting Delhi Police to register a case in connection with the issue.

The incident took place during the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan under the leadership of lawyer and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay. Police said they had not granted permission for the protest citing Covid-19 situation but the organisers went ahead with their programme.

The protest was organised demanding repealing of 222 British-era laws.

"We have received a video and we are examining it. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and an investigation is in progress," a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, said denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans during the protest. She said they have seen the video but have no idea who they are.

Upadhyay also denied any involvement in the incident and said that he has submitted a complaint with police urging it to examine the video which went viral.

"If the video is authentic, then strict action should be taken against the persons who were involved in it. I have no idea who they are. I have never seen them, never met them and neither called them there. Till the time I was there, they were not seen there. If the video is fake, then a propaganda is being circulated to defame Bharart Jodo Andolan," Upadhyay said.

Anmol Pritam, a journalist of an online channel 'National Dastak', was also threatened by some of the protesters, who wanted him to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'.