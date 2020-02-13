Jammu and Kashmir: Charge sheet against 2 cybercriminals dupe man of Rs 1L

The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against two notorious cyber criminals for allegedly duping a man of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of entering into some business, officials said.

The charge sheet was produced in a court against Raj Kumar alias Rajan and Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu alias Champak alias Anurag Mittal of Trilokpuri in Delhi in a fraud case, they said.

They had duped a J and K resident -- Javaid Zargar -- of over Rs 82 lakh, the officials said.

The accused pretended to be a woman, Christina George, on Facebook and became friends with Zargar. They told him that they wanted to enter into some business in India, the officials said.

One day Zargar received a call on his mobile phone where the caller told him that his friend, 'George', was intercepted by customs officials at the Delhi airport with a huge sum of money as she was coming India to meet him, they said.

The caller told Zargar that all the cash 'Geroge' was carrying was seized and to get her released he should transfer money to various bank accounts, the officials said.

Zargar was duped of Rs 82,05,883, they added.

A complaint was lodged by the victim following which an investigation was taken up, the officials said.

The accused were arrested from Delhi by a Crime Branch team with well-coordinated efforts and effective planning as the accused were frequently changing their locations to evade arrest, the officials said.

The investigation conducted has revealed that the arrested persons are members of a notorious cyber racket operating from Delhi. Various bank accounts of the accused were detected in which transactions worth crores of rupees have been made by defrauding the gullible people from different parts of the country, they said.

The investigation in the case is on to nab the other members of the gang. A preliminary charge sheet was produced in the court of law, the officials said.