Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan LeT terrorist taken to identify hideout lost in firing

Three security personnel were injured while the Indian army lost Pakistani LeT terrorist Zia Mustafa in Bhata Durian on Sunday after terrorists opened fire on them, news agency ANI reported.

Zia Mustafa was taken there to identify the terrorist hideouts.

"During the search when team approached hideout, terrorists again opened fire on the joint team of police and army personnel in which 2 policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries. Mustafa also sustained injuries and he could not be extracted from the site due to heavy fire," the Kashmir police told ANI.

