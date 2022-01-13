Jammu and Kashmir struggles through Covid surge with no genome sequencing facility

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) at an alarming pace, the absence of Genome Sequencing facility in the Union Territory is resulting in limited analysis of positive samples and delay in ascertaining the nature of spread.

J&K received Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) reports of samples it had sent to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on December 22, three weeks later on January 11. According to health officials, by the time the analysis of the variant infecting the samples sent was received, the people had even recovered from the infection and tested negative.



They said Genomic sequencing reports are key to identifying the Omicron variant, but due to several factors, sequencing is taking weeks time and the delay in results is leaving everyone, including patients and hospitals, on the edge.

“If Genome Sequencing is carried out in real-time and a representative number of samples are analyzed, it can help in devising better containment strategies. What is the point of knowing now what the spread of Omicron was in Kashmir around December 20? We should have known at that time only,” a senior doctor said on the condition of anonymity.

He said irrespective of the variants, the treatment remains the same for Covid patients, but that Omicron cases need to be hospitalised and can be discharged only after they test negative to prevent community spread.

Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government, Health and Medical Education Vivek Bhardwaj said that two Genome Sequencing equipment had been ordered after being tendered.

“The machines will be delivered very shortly and we will have the facility functional shortly in both the divisions soon,” he said.

