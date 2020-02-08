Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front condemns killing of Kashmiri boy in Rajasthan

The banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front on Saturday condemned the killing of a Kashmiri youth in Rajasthan, alleging that "Hindutva extremism" had become a threat to world peace.

"Lynching of minority community, especially of Muslims, has become a normal phenomenon of these goons who got patronage from the current Government of India," JKLF spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar said in a statement.

Terming "Hindu extremism" as an eminent threat to world peace, Dar appealed to the world community to immediately take notice of the "inhuman incidents so that the humanity in India is saved".

A 17-year-old Kashmiri boy named Basit Ahmad, who worked at a catering firm in Rajasthan's Jaipur, died after allegedly being beaten by his colleague over a petty issue.

Ahmad, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, was thrashed by the accused, Aditya (24), while they were returning home from a wedding in a pick-up van on Wednesday night.