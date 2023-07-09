Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains closed

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains closed

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

IANS
IANS, Jammu,
  • Jul 09 2023, 09:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 09:08 ist
Jammu: Landslides hit several areas after heavy monsoon rains, due to which the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Mughal Road temporarily suspended for traffic movement. Credit: PTI Photo

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway continues to remain closed for the second day for vehicular traffic due to multiple landslides, officials said on Sunday.

"NH-44 is still closed, Mughal road again blocked due to landslide at Ratta Chamb. People are advised not to travel without confirmation from Traffic Control Unit (TCU)...," Jammu and Kashmir traffic police said.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra halted for second day due to heavy rains

The traffic police further said that the clearance work is in progress.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
monsoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

Reviving the city as a commons

Reviving the city as a commons

PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff

PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail

Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail

Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final

Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

 