J&K L-G condemns killing of minorities by terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of a minority community member by terrorists in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

In a tweet the L-G said the terrorists responsible for the act won't be spared.

"Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared," office of the L-G J&K tweeted.

Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 16, 2022

One person belonging to the minority community identified as Sunil Kumar was killed and and his brother injured after terrorists opened fire on civilians in an orchard at Chotipora area in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off," police said.

Meanwhile, additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.