J&K L-G condemns killing of minorities by terrorists

J&K L-G condemns killing of minorities by terrorists

IANS
IANS,
  • Aug 16 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 14:46 ist
Manoj Sinha. Credit: PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of a minority community member by terrorists in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

In a tweet the L-G said the terrorists responsible for the act won't be spared.

"Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared," office of the L-G J&K tweeted.

One person belonging to the minority community identified as Sunil Kumar was killed and and his brother injured after terrorists opened fire on civilians in an orchard at Chotipora area in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off," police said.

Meanwhile, additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manoj Sinha
Shopian
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

Couture back on ramps but online retail still matters

Couture back on ramps but online retail still matters

Earth's water may be from asteroids: Study

Earth's water may be from asteroids: Study

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

Easy remedies for dull and dry hair

Easy remedies for dull and dry hair

 