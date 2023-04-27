J&K L-G inaugurates 576 flats for Kashmiri Pandit employees under PM's package

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday inaugurated 576 flats for the Kashmiri Pandit employees recruited under the prime minister's package, and said 2,000 more such accommodations will be ready by the end of this year.

While Sinha inaugurated 336 flats constructed at Khojabagh in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, he e-inaugurated the remaining accommodations at Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian.

The transit accommodations have been a long-pending demand of the Kashmiri Pandit employees under the PM's package. The demand gained momentum after the killing of an employee, Rahul Bhat, in May last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said the transit accommodations have been completed in a record time and will provide relief to these employees who were putting up in different places.

He said the inauguration is a "testimony to our commitment to create adequate facilities for a future of prosperity and dignity of employees".

The LG said the administration has taken various initiatives to expedite the process and 2,000 more flats will be completed by December 2023.

The Lt Governor said the government is sensitive to the issues of the Kashmiri migrant families.

"We understand their pain and working with the right intent to complete the construction of residential accommodations on priority," he added.

There has been remarkable progress in various sectors, including industries, empowerment of citizens and building competitive economy and inclusive society, he said.

The LG said the government is committed to provide employment to the youth through different schemes.

"Our young generation is our greatest asset and they should take the lead to build a stronger, prosperous and more dynamic J-K," Sinha said.

"Some vested interests spoiled generations of Kashmiris, separated your own brothers from you. Come forward and say that what had happened was wrong and now we won't let it happen to anyone," he said.

The Lt Governor also spoke on progressive reforms introduced to boost infrastructure, employment generation and ease of living in the Union territory.

Today, domestic and foreign companies are willing to invest in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth of highway and tunnel projects are going on in the UT.

Increased flight operations in both Jammu and Srinagar airports and improved road and rail connectivity have brought J-K closer to the world, Sinha said.