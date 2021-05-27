J&K launches financial scheme for families who lost sole earning member due to Covid

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday, launched a special financial scheme for families who lost their sole earning members due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme is in furtherance of the announcement of the LG regarding special assistance scheme for families which are in a state of distress due to Covid- related death of their breadwinner.

An official spokesperson said the government has adopted a comprehensive approach by creating a special cell in the Social Welfare Department to identify and track support to these families over time in the spirit of leaving no one behind.

Under the scheme, called ‘सक्षम’ or ‘Special Assistance Scheme for Covid Mortalities (SASCM)’, cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month shall be provided to the spouse and the eldest member of the family.

Apart from this, the scheme provides for a scholarship of Rs 20,000 per annum for school-going students and Rs 40,000 per annum for college-going students, he said. A family in distress shall be eligible for scholarship for two children, if they are not getting any other scholarship. The assistance is not limited to above.



The Special Cell in the Social Welfare Department shall also explore further assistance under other existing schemes of the government for which the family may be eligible. An important element of support shall be financial assistance for self-employment for any of the surviving members who wishes to start any business for livelihood support.

The assistance under the scheme shall commence next month. “We have taken prompt and decisive action to support elderly, women and children. Our decision is about personal protection and mitigating vulnerability of families, which have lost their breadwinner by extending long-term assistance. The government’s aim is to take care of their day-to-day lives and ensure financial security,” the LG observed.



“Our commitment to support vulnerable families is long-term. Therefore we are creating a special cell to track the welfare of affected families. The pension and scholarship is only part of our assistance. Other parts shall be extending all possible assistance through existing schemes and support for self-employment. It is a comprehensive approach, aimed at overall support to empower these families,” he added.