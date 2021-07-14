J&K security forces destroy IED planted by militants

The IED was spotted under a chinar tree on the outskirts of village Damjen

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 14 2021, 07:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 07:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A major tragedy was averted as security forces detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants under a chinar tree in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

"An IED was spotted under a chinar tree on the outskirts of village Damjen in Qazigund area," a police spokesman said.

He said the area was immediately cordoned off by police, Army and CRPF personnel and a bomb disposal squad was called to the spot.

"The IED was neutralised and destroyed in-situ," he said, adding a case has been registered in this regard.

