JNU: High-level Committee formed to solve hostel issues

In a surprise move, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Sunday set up a high-level committee to find “a solution” to the ongoing tussle over hostel fee hike and other issues, asking students to submit their suggestions by 5.30 pm.

“This is for the information of all concerned that a high-level committee has been constituted by the competent authority to get suggestions from the students' representatives on finding a solution to the hostel issues. Suggestions may be sent at dean_students@jnu.ac.in before 5.30 pm today,” the university stated notifying a circular in the morning.

This came at a time when a high-powered committee, set up by the government for “peaceful” resolution of the ongoing tussle over fee hike and other issues in the university, is gearing up to submit its recommendations in a report to Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry after several rounds of talks with the students and the varsity administration.

The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) rejected the university circular, questioning the timing of the setting up of a seven-member committee by the varsity administration.

The student's body accused the JNU administration of playing “a ludicrous games of perception” by setting up the panel ahead of the government-appointed high-powered committee's report and recommendations to be submitted to the HRD ministry.

“The committee is composed of a number of cronies of the vice-chancellor such as Prof Umesh Kadam and Prof Aswini Mohapatra,” the JNUSU also alleged and crticised the varsity administration for not giving adequate time to the students for submission of their suggestion.

JNUSU reiterated its demand for a complete rollback of the hostel fee hike and other changes made in the hostel rules as well as the removal of vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar from the university.

“Whatever ludicrous games of perception this university administration might play, it cannot pull wool over anybody's eyes. The fee hike and the hostel manual is unacceptable, so is this VC and administration which does not recognise the elected students union,” the student's body said in a statement.

The JNU has been witnessing a complete lock down for last four weeks with the students protesting against the hostel fee hike and other changes made in the hostel rules refusing to relent untill their demands are met.