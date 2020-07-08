Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey seen in Faridabad

Kanpur cops' encounter accused Vikas Dubey spotted in Faridabad, three persons close to him arrested

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 08 2020, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 14:39 ist
In this undated photo is seen notorious gangster Vikas Dubey with his aide Amar Dubey (L) during an event. Credit: PTI

Three persons close to gangster Vikas Dubey, who was involved in the ambush of policemen in Kanpur, have been arrested from Haryana's Faridabad in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and local crime branch team, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

Dubey was in Faridabad and had tried to take a room in a hotel, whose CCTV footage went viral, the official said.

"Three persons close to Vikas Dubey arrested from Faridabad. They were identified as Ankur, Shravan and Kartikey alias Prabhat," a senior official told PTI.

Eight policemen were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Faridabad
Uttar Pradesh
UP Police

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: New data sheds light on who is moving

Coronavirus: New data sheds light on who is moving

Japan: Fireflies dance alone in this festive season

Japan: Fireflies dance alone in this festive season

Why the next 3 months are key for stocks

Why the next 3 months are key for stocks

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Dead, ill, recovered: Celebrities hit by coronavirus

Dead, ill, recovered: Celebrities hit by coronavirus

 