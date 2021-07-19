Kashmir in democratic disconnect with rest of India: NC

Kashmir has been pushed to economic, democratic disconnect with rest of India: NC

Addressing the event, NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said Kashmiri Pandits are part of the pluralistic culture of Kashmir

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 19 2021, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 22:52 ist
People are seen through a broken door of a residential house that, according to local media reports, was damaged during a gun battle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Srinagar. Credit: Reuters Photo

The National Conference (NC) on Monday claimed that Kashmir has been pushed to an economic and democratic disconnect with the rest of the country and that the "discomfiture" has equally been felt by the Kashmiri Pandit community.

NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar made these comments while welcoming Ashok Kumar Bharti, the vice chairman of Shopian Municipal Committee, into the party fold.

Bharti, who was affiliated with the BJP, joined the NC along with scores of his supporters. Among others who joined the NC are Shushma Bali, Chander Kumar Bali, Rajinder Koul and Manoj Koul.

According to an NC statement, Sagar said, "Kashmir has been pushed to economic and democratic disconnect with the rest of the country and that discomfiture has equally been felt by Kashmiri Pandit community."

Addressing the event, NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said Kashmiri Pandits are part of the pluralistic culture of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, NC president Farooq Abdullah called for expediting the pace of the party's membership drive and asked all provincial, zonal and district functionaries to lend all support to strengthen the organisation at all levels.

In order to stand up for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, it is important for the party functionaries to work for strengthening the organisation, Abdullah said.

Abdullah asked the party functionaries to prepare for organisational polls to be held after the conclusion of the membership drive.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu & Kashmir
Economy
National Conference

Related videos

What's Brewing

Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries

Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries

Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel

Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

 