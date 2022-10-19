Kashmir 'separate country' in Class 7 Bihar govt school exam, BJP slams Nitish government

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Oct 19 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 15:21 ist
Sanjay Jaiswal. Credit: PTI File Photo

A question paper in a Bihar government school termed Kashmir as a "separate country" triggering a political war in the state.

The question was asked to the students of Class 7 last week in the minority dominant Araria, Purnea and Kishanganj districts, and came to the fore after the BJP took it up.

The first question of the English paper had five fill-in-the-blank sub-questions. The question asked was, "What are the people of the following countries called? One is done for you." The question had five options: China, Nepal, England, 'Kashmir' and India.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir killings won't stop until 'justice' is served: Farooq Abdullah slams BJP over 'normalcy' claims

Reacting to this, Sanjay Jaiswal slammed Bihar government and said that they are the supporters of Popular Front of India (PFI).

"I had posted my comment on Facebook on Tuesday and removed it later on to respect the law of India government," he said.

The officials of Bihar believe that Kashmir is a separate country just like China, Nepal, England and India," Jaiswal said.

"Thinking and ideology of Nitish Kumar has become similar to that of Sharjeel Imam. He is desperate to become Prime Minister of the country and is misleading the children of class 7 with anti-national questions. The Bihar government will soon ask questions on the PFI agenda of 2047 and its officers will ask the people to avoid highlighting the issue," Jaiswal said.

"This question was asked in Purnea, Araria and Kishanganj districts. I am leaving this question to the people of Bihar to decide where this government is heading," he said.

India News
Indian Politics
Nitish Kumar
PFI
Bihar

