Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother hurt in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in militant attack in J&K

A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 16 2022, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 13:08 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

A Kashmiri Pandit died and his brother was injured after they were shot by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," a police spokesperson said.

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday. 

Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmiri Pandit
India News

