Kawad Yatra cancelled in Delhi due to Covid-19

The DDMA order came a day after the yatra was cancelled in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 18 2021, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 19:44 ist
The Kawad Yatra. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday prohibited the annual Kawad Yatra in the city to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"No celebrations, processions, gatherings, etc. shall be allowed during forthcoming Kawad Yatra-2021 starting from July 25 in NCT of Delhi," stated an order issued by the DDMA.

The DDMA order came a day after the yatra was cancelled in Uttar Pradesh.

Read | Uttar Pradesh cancels Kawad Yatra in view of Covid-19

The yatra usually goes on till the first week of August and sees thousands of Shiva devotees, called 'kanwariyas', travelling mostly on foot from neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, to collect water from the Ganges in Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that governments should take every step to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

 

