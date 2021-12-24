Delhi administers first dose to 100% eligible people

Kejriwal hails Covid warriors as Delhi administers first vaccine dose to 100% eligible people

According to the CoWIN dashboard, 1,48,27,546 people in Delhi have taken at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine by 8 PM on Thursday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 24 2021, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 16:56 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: AFP Photo

First dose of Covid vaccine has been administered to all people eligible for inoculation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday while hailing the healthcare and frontline workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, he shared data on the vaccination drive underway in the city. 

"Delhi completes first dose to 100 per cent eligible people -- 148.33 lakh. Salute to doctors, ANMs, teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi on Thursday had achieved the milestone of administering at least one dose of Covid vaccine to all above 18, government data showed.

According to the CoWIN dashboard, 1,48,27,546 people in Delhi have taken at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine by 8 PM on Thursday.

As per the draft roll published on November 1, 2021, the total number of electors in Delhi stands at 1,47,95,949.

Over 2,53,37,557 doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 1,05,10,011 people have received both doses.

Over 1.22 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

What is Anil Kapoor's success formula?

What is Anil Kapoor's success formula?

Young Iraqi film students tell their stories from Mosul

Young Iraqi film students tell their stories from Mosul

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

 