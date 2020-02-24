Kejriwal, Sisodia take oath as members of Assembly

Kejriwal, Sisodia take oath as members of Delhi Legislative Assembly

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 24 2020, 12:32pm ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2020, 12:32pm ist
Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Health Minster Satyendar Jain also took oath. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took oath as members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly as a three-day session began on Monday.

This is the first Assembly session after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government for the third time.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Health Minster Satyendar Jain also took oath.

Matia Mahal MLA Shoaib Iqbal, who was appointed pro-tem speaker, was overseeing the oath-taking. The speaker will be elected later in the day.

 

