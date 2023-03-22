Key takeaways from Delhi Budget 2023-24: Rs 16,575 cr earmarked for education sector 

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented a Rs 78,800-crore budget for the national capital for the financial year 2023-24, the ninth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, with a special focus on transport and infrastructure as part of the G20 summit preparations.

The Delhi government's budget size was Rs 69,000 crore in the preceding year.

This was the first time that Gahlot presented the budget after taking charge of the finance department following the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Here are the allocations listed in Delhi Budget 2023-24

** The education sector got the highest allocation of Rs 16,575 crore for the financial year 2023-24. 350 Delhi government schools will get 20 computers each and tablets will be distributed among all teachers, principals, and vice-principals. More branches of the Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Education will come up in 2023.

** The health sector received an allocation of Rs 9,742 crore, a marginal decrease from Rs 9,769 crore last year. Free medical tests will be increased from 200 to 450 which will be available in polytechnics, dispensaries, and hospitals along with the mohalla clinics. 100 more Mahila Mohalla clinics will be developed in Delhi from the present four.

** Rs 9,333 crore has been allocated for the transport sector. Free bus rides for women will continue. The government will introduce 1,900 e-buses by 2023-end and 1,500 e-scooters for last-mile connectivity. An app-based premium bus aggregator scheme will also be launched soon.

** Local bodies will be given financial assistance of Rs 8,241 crore in the financial year 2023-24. Rs 722 crore has been allocated for new flyover projects and Rs 320 crore for the double-decker flyover in the city. 1,400 km PWD roads will be upgraded and beautified in this financial year. Along with this, 26 new flyovers and underpasses will be constructed.

** Rs 3,500 crore has been earmarked for the upgradation of public transport.

** The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will get Rs 850 crore for flattening landfills. The government plans to remove the Okhla landfill by December 2023, the Bhalswa landfill by March 2024, and the Ghazipur landfill by December 2024.

** Rs 3,348 crore has been allocated to the power department in the annual budget 2023-24. 25 per cent of Delhi's annual electricity demand will be met by solar power by 2025 as compared to 9 per cent at present.

** Rs 4,744 crore has been set aside for social security with an allocation of Rs 200 crore for pension.

** Rs 6,342 crore has been set aside for water supply and sanitation.

** The Delhi government will set up a lab for real-time pollution data monitoring and gathering in each district of the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)